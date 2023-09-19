2023 Kia Seltos crosses 50,000 bookings in two months of being launched

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia India on Tuesday announced that its new 2023 Seltos has crossed the 50,000-mark for bookings in just two months of being launched. With this, Kia has become one of the fastest OEMs to cross the mark in the mid-SUV segment. The company has also completed domestic sales of four lakh units this month and sales of 5,47,000 units of Seltos, including exports.