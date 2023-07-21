HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Kia Seltos Suv Launched At 10.89 Lakh, Top Variants Now Get Adas Tech

2023 Kia Seltos SUV launched at 10.89 lakh, top variants now get ADAS tech

The updated Kia Seltos has been officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of 10.89 lakh while the top-end X-Line trim getting a price sticker of 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 Seltos from Kia India continues to be offered across multiple variants and through three broad trim lines - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2023, 10:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Kia Seltos continues to be offered in Tech Line, X Line and GT Line (in pic).
The new Kia Seltos continues to be offered in Tech Line, X Line and GT Line (in pic).

Seltos was the debut model for the Koreans when Kia came calling to India back in August of 2019. The mid-size SUV helped the company establish a solid footing here and was the first of several models from the brand, including Sonet and Carens. But it is the Seltos that remains the premier offering, also because it competes in the highly lucrative mid-size SUV space that is dominated by Korean cousin Hyundai Creta.

2023 Kia Seltos pricing        
Trims HTEHTKHTK+HTXHTX+GTX+X-Line
         
Petrol 1.56MT10.8912.0913.4915.19---
 iVT---16.59---
Petrol 1.5 T-GDi6iMT--14.99-18.29--
 7DCT----19.1919.7919.99
Diesel 1.56iMT11.9913.5914.9916.9918.29--
 6AT---18.19-19.7919.99
        All prices are in INR lakhs & ex-showroom

The new Seltos, however, promises to pack a massive punch in the engaging battle against all its rivals courtesy a host of updates that range from its exterior design updates, cabin improvements, feature enhancements, ADAS Level 2 technology and an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor under the hood.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
₹ 11.22 - 17.92 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
₹ 11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Ec3
₹ 11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look

2023 Kia Seltos: Design updates

Kia Seltos now gets a larger tigernose grille on its face that also sports an all-new LED DRL signature design. The front bumper has grown in size too while there is a new four-point fog lights on either side. The alloy designs have been updated as well and depending on the trim and variants, the Seltos stands on either 16, 17 or 18-inch wheels.

The rear too has received quite a fresh dose of design updates that are highlighted by an all-new LED tail light design, a stretched LED bar on the boot and functional exhausts. Again depending on the trim, there is also a large skid plate in grey at the bottom.

2023 Kia Seltos: Cabin highlights

The latest Seltos has the same dimensions as the model it replaced which means space on the inside remains the same. However, there are a number of feature updates and the list includes rain-sensing auto wipers, wireless phone charging, eight-speaker Bose sound system, a new layout for the connected main and driver displays, air purification, rear window shade as standard, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, a new dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and much more. Depending on the variant and trim, the new Seltos can be had in either an all-black cabin colour theme or a beige theme.

2023 Kia Seltos: Engine and transmission

The new Seltos continues to come with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor which is paired to a six-speed manual and an iVT gearbox. Then there is also the 1.5-litre diesel motor that is paired to a six-speed iMT and a six-speed AT.

But the new entry here is that of the 1.5-littre T-GDi petrol motor that offers around 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. This engine has no manual transmission pairing and instead, comes either with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.