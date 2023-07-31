Kia Seltos facelift SUV deliveries already underway

Kia India has already started delivering the 2023 Seltos SUV to customers, within days of launching the facelift model in the market. The vehicle has been priced from ₹10.89 lakh while price for the top-end X-Line trim goes up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered across multiple variants and through three broad trim lines - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line.

The updated model gets design updates, cabin upgrades, panoramic sunroof, feature enhancements, ADAS Level 2 technology and an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The OEM has also introduced a new Olive Green shade on the vehicle. The demand for this particular model has been overwhelming, dealer sources told HT Auto.

In terms of cabin upgrades, the model gets rain-sensing auto wipers, wireless phone charging, eight-speaker Bose sound system, a new layout for the connected main and driver displays, rear window shade as standard, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, new dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto climate control, among others.

Design updates include a larger tigernose grille and an all-new LED DRL signature design. The front bumper has grown in size too while there is a new four-point fog lights on either side. At the rear, there is an all-new LED tail light design and a stretched LED bar on the boot.

Apart from the new turbo engine, the latest iteration of Seltos continues to come with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor paired to a six-speed manual and an iVT gearbox. It also continues being offered with the 1.5-litre diesel motor that is paired to a six-speed iMT and a six-speed AT unit. The carmaker claims that the mileage on the facelift Seltos is up to 20.7 kmpl for the 1.5-litre Diesel iMT.

On the new 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol motor, there is around 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. It comes with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit. Mileage for this engine unit is claimed to be up to 17.9 kmpl.

