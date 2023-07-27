HT Auto
2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed: Which Engine Is The Most Fuel Efficient?

2023 Kia Seltos fuel efficiency figures revealed: Which is most fuel efficient?

Kia recently launched the facelifted version of the Seltos in the Indian market. It now gets retweaked exterior styling, updated cabin design, new features and a new engine as well. The manufacturer also added an idle start/stop system to the Seltos which should help in increasing the fuel efficiency figures of the compact SUV. Mentioning fuel efficiency figures, here is the fuel efficiency of every engine and gearbox combo.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2023, 16:25 PM
Kia is offering Seltso with three different engines.
Kia is offering Seltso with three different engines.

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

The first one is the naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm. The fuel efficiency figure for the 6-speed manual gearbox is 17 kmpl and for the IVT gearbox, it is 17.7 kmpl.

1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine

The new 1.5-litre turbocharged engine replaces the 1.4-litre turbocharged engine. It is more powerful as it pushes out 158 bhp and 253 Nm. The gearbox options on offer are an iMT and a DCT. The fuel efficiency for them is 17.7 kmpl and 17.9 kmpl respectively.

1.5-litre diesel engine

The diesel engine will not be offered with a manual gearbox. Instead, it will get an iMT transmission as standard and there is a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission on offer as well. The iMT is rated for 20.7 kmpl whereas the torque converter has a fuel efficiency of 19.1 kmpl.

Watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

This means that the diesel engine with the iMT gearbox is the most efficient engine-gearbox combo that one can buy. It combines the ease of an automatic transmission without putting any strain on the driver's left leg while enhancing fuel efficiency. So, if a person will be using the Seltos mostly for highway duties, the diesel engine with the iMT gearbox makes the most sense for him or her.

Then there is the turbocharged petrol engine which would cater to the enthusiasts as it makes the Seltos, the most powerful compact SUV in the segment. Paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters, one can have fun while driving. Finally, the naturally aspirated engine makes sense for drivers who drive with a light foot and will be using the Seltos mostly for city duties.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2023, 16:25 PM IST

