Why is Kia India betting big on Seltos facelift SUV?

It is hoping that Seltos facelift will help it post higher sales in 2023

The OEM sold a total of 3.4 lakh units of the SUV in 2022

The SUV's enhanced looks and updated feature list makes it an attractive offering

 A new turbo petrol motor and ADAS tech are key additions

There are multiple variants to choose from through three broad lines

The company's maiden product, Seltos remains its premier offering

It is also one of the most affordable SUVs with a panoramic sunroof

It renews its rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment
