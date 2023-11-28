Kia Seltos SUV prices reduced. Check how much you can save

Kia Seltos SUV prices have been reduced after the Korean carmaker removed some features from the Hyundai Creta rival. The Seltos SUV, which was launched at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in July earlier this year, will cost around ₹2,000 less, depending on variants. The price cut has been implemented on Seltos variants above HTX. However, the price of the X-Line variants remain the same. The decision to reduce price of the Seltos SUV comes within a month of Kia announcing a price hike of up to ₹30,000.

The price of the Seltos SUV has been reduced after the carmaker removed one of the features. Barring the X-Line, all other variants of the Seltos which are offered with one-touch rolling of windows, will see prices revised. This feature will only be available for the driver side window from now. However, the X-Line variant of the SUV will continue to get the one-touch feature on all the windows.

The variants, which will now see a price drop of ₹2,000 are the manual and iMT versions of HTX and HTX Plus using petrol and diesel, as well as the DCT and automatic versions of the GTX Plus variants offered with turbocharged petrol and diesel units. After the price revision, the HTX variants will come at a starting price of ₹15.18 lakh instead of ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). The GTX Plus variants will now come at a starting price of ₹19.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: 2023 Kia Seltos first drive review

Kia Seltos SUV is offered with as many as three engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is the new option added in the 2023 version. Mated to either a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the engine can churn out 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque.Kia also offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Both engines can generate around 115 bhp of maximum power. The diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, offers 250 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine produces 44 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission.

