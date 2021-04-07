2021 Skoda Kodiaq teased again ahead of April 13 world premiere

Czech car manufacturer Skoda Auto has once again teased its upcoming facelift version of the Kodiaq SUV. The 2021 Kodiaq SUV is all set to break cover on April 13 during a world premiere.

The Kodiaq SUV was the model with which Skoda entered the mid-size SUV segment in 2016. Now the largest SUV in the range is back with a fresh look and technical improvements. The arrival of the Kodiaq five years ago marked the start of the current Skoda SUV range of cars, It also started the naming nomenclature of Skoda models, which starts with K and ends with Q. So far, Skoda has produced more than 600,000 units of the Kodiaq SUV, which is offered in 60 markets around the world.

The teaser video shows the Kodiaq SUV in silhouette with only the bright LED headlights. The video is in line with the sketches that Skoda had shared a few days ago, giving an idea about the design changes Kodiaq has gone through.

The headlights of the new 2021 Skoda Kodiaq look sharper than before and combine with a separate LED module located just below. The taillights feature crystalline structures and represent a slimmer version of the typical Skoda C-shape.

Besides these, the SUV also gets a hexagonal grille, a revised bumper with a larger air intake and an aluminium inserts. The Czech carmaker has not yet revealed details about the changes in the new-look Kodiaq SUV. The current SUV is offered both in a five- and seven-seater variants. Skoda is likely to add a new multimedia system and an expanded set of security systems in the equipment list.

The new Skoda Kodiaq SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre TDI Evo engine developed by Volkswagen. In addition, a plug-in hybrid version of Kodiaq is also expected. It is possible that the lineup will also include an RS version of the SUV with a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that can produce 240 hp of power.



