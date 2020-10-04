2021 Lexus UX 250h gains Black Line Special Edition

Lexus has given the 2021 UX 250h the Black Line treatment both inside and out for the US market. Lexus says based on the hybrid model, the UX Black Line Special Edition is an optimal pairing of hybrid performance and design.

The 2021 UX 250h Black Line Special Edition model will be available in one of three exterior colors - Eminent White Pearl, Caviar, and the all-new Grecian Water, all paired with color-keyed over-fenders to extend color all the way down to the wheel well. The updates and add-ons that come with the Lexus Black Line series are based on the feedbacks and requests from dealers and customers.

Additional features in the Black Line Special Edition include 18-inch wheels with a black finish and black lug nuts, black grille surround, blackened headlamps, black side mirrors, and black roof rails.

Interior of the Lexus UX 250h Black Line Special Edition

For the interiors, customers can choose from Black or Birch NuLuxe-trimmed seats with blue accents and seatbelts. The color theme continues with contrasted floor and cargo mats as well as black & blue key gloves. Other features include power rear door with kick sensor, heated steering wheel, auto-dimming inside mirror, windshield de-icer, wireless charger and Intuitive Parking Assist.

The new 2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Line Special Edition will be available by first half of next year with only 1,000 units.