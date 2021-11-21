This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMW Motorrad starts CE 04 electric scooter production
BMW Motorrad is working on its first electric two-wheeler for quite some time. The German premium two-wheeler major revealed CE-04 officially in July this year after showcasing the concept in 2020. Now, the two-wheeler brand has started production of this pure electric scooter.
The BMW CE-04 electric scooter comes with a completely unique design. It looks like a futuristic electric scooter taking inspiration from sci-fi movies. The scooter promises to come with a power-packed performance and eye-catching design with a zero-emission powertrain.
Speaking about the specifications, BMW CE-04 electric scooter is likely to come comparable with petrol-powered maxi-scooters such as Yamaha XMAX, BMW C400 etc.
BMW Motorrad claims that this scooter will come offering 42 hp of power output and a top speed of 120 kmph. This premium scooter is claimed to be capable of accelerating 0-50 kmph in less than three seconds. The scooter gets a sculpted design that grabs attention easily. There is an LED headlamp and LED daytime running lights, a fully digital instrument cluster with a host of connectivity features, full LED turn indicators and LED taillight.
BMW CE-04 pure electric scooter will come with a host of technologies onboard. These include a host of electronics rider aids. These would be similar to what BMW Motorrad's premium high-end motorcycles come with. The technologies will include Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and reverse gear for easy manoeuvrability etc.
Expect the BMW CE-04 premium scooter to hit showrooms in the international market in early 2022. It is expected to be priced at around $11,795 for the base model. It is not confirmed, if BMW Motorrad will bring this scooter to the Indian market or not.