What is the on-road price of Toyota Fortuner in Chhindwara? The Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT is priced on the road at Rs 34,90,954 in Chhindwara.

What will be the RTO charges for Toyota Fortuner in Chhindwara? The Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT will have RTO charges of Rs 2,70,840 in Chhindwara.

What will be the Insurance charges for Toyota Fortuner in Chhindwara? The insurance Charges for the Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT in Chhindwara is Rs 1,46,614.

What is the detailed breakup of Toyota Fortuner in Chhindwara? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Toyota Fortuner in Chhindwara is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 30,73,000, RTO - Rs. 2,70,840, Insurance - Rs. 1,46,614, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Toyota Fortuner in ##cityName## as Rs. 34,90,954 .

What is the on-road price of Toyota Fortuner Top Model? The top model of the Toyota Fortuner is the Toyota Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT, which costs Rs. 40,60,617 on the road in Chhindwara.

What is the on road price of Toyota Fortuner? The on-road price of Toyota Fortuner in Chhindwara starts at Rs. 34,90,954 and goes upto Rs. 40,60,617. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.