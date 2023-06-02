Tata Nexon EV Max Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Nexon EV Max comes in six electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Nexon EV Max measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The ground clearance of Nexon EV Max is 205 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Nexon EV Max sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Nexon EV Max price starts at ₹ 17.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV Max comes in 6 variants. Tata Nexon EV Max top variant price is ₹ 19.54 Lakhs.
₹17.74 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
140 kmph
437 km
₹18.24 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
140 kmph
437 km
₹18.74 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
140 kmph
437 km
₹19.04 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
325 kmph
453 Km
₹19.24 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
140 kmph
437 km
₹19.54 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
325 kmph
453 Km
*Ex-showroom price
