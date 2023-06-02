Tata Nexon EV Max Specifications

Tata Nexon EV Max comes in six electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Nexon EV Max measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The ground clearance of Nexon EV Max is 205 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Nexon EV Max sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less