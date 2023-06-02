HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV Max Specifications

Tata Nexon EV Max is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 17,74,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
17.74 - 19.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Nexon EV Max Specs

Tata Nexon EV Max comes in six electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Nexon EV Max measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm.

Tata Nexon EV Max Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XZ Plus Lux 7.2 kW Fast Charger Dark Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds
Driving Range
453 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Battery
40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp 250 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
325 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
3993 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
Kerb Weight
1400 kg
Height
1616 mm
Width
1811 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Tata Nexon EV Max Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV Prime

Tata Nexon EV Prime

14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs
Nexon EV Max vs Nexon EV Pr...

Tata Nexon EV Max News

A look at the new and updated infotainment screen inside Nexon EV Max from Tata Motors.
Tata Nexon EV Max top-end variant now gets a larger infotainment screen
2 Jun 2023
Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal at a price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.
Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal. Here's how much it costs in neighbourhood
10 May 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched at 19.04 lakh, offers 453 km range
17 Apr 2023
Tata Motors has teased the Nexon EV Dark Edition electric SUV ahead of its debut on Monday, April 17.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition to launch today. What to expect
17 Apr 2023
Image of Tata Nexon EV Prime Dark Edition used for representation purposes only.
Tata Nexon EV Max to get Dark Edition on this date: Details here
15 Apr 2023
View all
 

Tata Nexon EV Max Variants & Price List

Tata Nexon EV Max price starts at ₹ 17.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV Max comes in 6 variants. Tata Nexon EV Max top variant price is ₹ 19.54 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
17.74 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
140 kmph
437 km
XZ Plus 7.2 KW Fast Charger
18.24 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
140 kmph
437 km
XZ Plus Lux 3.3 KW
18.74 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
140 kmph
437 km
XZ Plus Lux 3.3 KW Dark Edition
19.04 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
325 kmph
453 Km
XZ Plus Lux 7.2 KW Fast Charge
19.24 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
140 kmph
437 km
XZ Plus Lux 7.2 kW Fast Charger Dark Edition
19.54 Lakhs*
141 bhp 250 Nm
325 kmph
453 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

