HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsSkodaSuperbOn Road Price in Vadodara

Skoda Superb On Road Price in Vadodara

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Skoda Superb Front Left Side
1/13
Skoda Superb Grille
2/13
Skoda Superb Headlight
3/13
Skoda Superb Side Mirror Body
4/13
Skoda Superb Taillight
5/13
Skoda Superb Wheel
View all Images
6/13
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Vadodara
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Superb Price in Vadodara

Skoda Superb on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 58.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Superb L&K₹ 58.81 Lakhs
...Read More

Skoda Superb Variant Wise Price List in Vadodara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
L&K
₹58.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,00,000
RTO
2,41,000
Insurance
2,39,690
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Vadodara)
58,81,190
EMI@1,26,410/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Skoda Superb Alternatives

Audi A4

Audi A4

42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
A4 Price in Vadodara
BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
3 Series Price in Vadodara
UPCOMING
Toyota Camry 2024

Toyota Camry 2024

50 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi A6

Audi A6

54.42 - 59.42 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
A6 Price in Vadodara
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
S90 Price in Vadodara
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

60.6 - 65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
3 Series Gran Limousine Price in Vadodara

Popular Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Skoda Cars

Skoda Superb News

The Superb remains the same in terms of shape, updates come in the form of blacked out elements giving the car a sportier look.
2024 Skoda Superb Sportline unveiled: Check what's different
30 Aug 2024
Skoda has relaunched the Superb sedan in India equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
Skoda Superb returns to India with updated engine and new features. Check price
3 Apr 2024
The third generation Skoda Superb is all set to make a comeback albeit with ADAS as standard, and a higher price tag
Previous gen Skoda Superb to be re-launched in India on April 3
29 Mar 2024
Toyota Motor and Skoda are expected to kickstart April with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV and new generation Superb sedan in India.
Toyota Taisor to Skoda Superb: Cars expected to launch in India in April
29 Mar 2024
The Skoda Kylaq will be the first product from the Czech manufacturer to enter the sub-compact segment, one that is marked by stiff competition from a broad range of brands.
Skoda Kylaq to debut next week. Key expectations from this new sub-compact SUV
3 Nov 2024
View all
 Skoda Superb News

Skoda Superb Videos

The Kylaq will be Skoda's second SUV developed and manufactured for the Indian buyers after the Kushaq. It is the first time that the Czech carmaker will venture in the highly competitive sub-compact segment with this upcoming model to test the waters dominated by Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others. Skoda will unveil the Kylaq SUV on November 6 and is expected to launch by early next year.
Skoda Kylaq: How the upcoming SUV is different from its rivals like Nexon, Brezza?
15 Oct 2024
Skoda Elroq has been launched globally at a price of 33,000 euros, which roughly translates to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.63 lakh.. It offers up to 560 kms of range on a single charge.
India-bound Skoda Elroq electric SUV launched: Check range, features and specs
2 Oct 2024
Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
28 Feb 2024
Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
1 Feb 2024
Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
3 Nov 2023
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Skoda Superb FAQs

The on-road price of Skoda Superb L&K in Vadodara is Rs. 58.81 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Skoda Superb L&K in Vadodara amount to Rs. 2.41 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Superb in Vadodara is Rs. 1.19 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Skoda Superb L&K in Vadodara are Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Skoda Superb L&K in Vadodara includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 54.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 2.41 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 58.81 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details