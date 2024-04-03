|Engine
Latest Update
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 31.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 34.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Superb [2020-2023] comes in 2 variants. Skoda Superb [2020-2023]'s top variant is L&K AT.
Sportline AT
₹31.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
L&K AT
₹34.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Skoda Superb [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Superb [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 15.1 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Sportline AT comes with a 66 litres fuel tank.
