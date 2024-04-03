HT Auto
Skoda Superb [2020-2023]

4 out of 5
31.99 - 34.99 Lakhs*
Skoda Superb [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Key Specs
Engine1984.0 cc
Mileage15.1 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
About Skoda Superb [2020-2023]

Latest Update

  • Skoda Superb returns to India with updated engine and new features. Check price
  • Previous gen Skoda Superb to be re-launched in India on April 3

    • Skoda Superb

    of features and equipment that make it a great choice for families and those who demand a comfortable, practical, and stylish car.

    Design and Style

    The Skoda Superb is designed to be elegant and modern, with a sleek, aerodynamic exterior and a spacious and well-appointed interior. The car features a bold grille, sculpted lines, and sporty, angular headlights that give it a distinct and memorable look. The interior is designed to be both functional and luxurious, with high-quality materials and a range of features that include comfortable seats, a large infotainment screen, and plenty of storage space.

    Performance

    The Skoda Superb is available in a range of petrol and diesel engine options that offer a smooth and comfortable ride. The petrol engines range from 1.5 to 2.0 litres, while the diesel engines range from 1.6 to 2.0 litres. The car is also available with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions and front-wheel or all-wheel drive, so you can choose the option that best suits your needs.

    Features and Equipment

    The Skoda Superb comes with a range of features and equipment that make it a great choice for families and those who demand a comfortable, practical, and stylish car. Standard equipment includes air conditioning, a large infotainment screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Higher-spec models come with features such as heated seats, a sunroof, and a rearview camera, while the range-topping models feature additional safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

    Price

    The Skoda Superb price starts at 40.70 lakh and goes up to 44.34 lakh (on-road Navi Mumbai). The model comes in two variants. The petrol version of the Superb costs 44.34 lakh while the automatic version costs 40.70 lakh.

    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Variants & Price

    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 31.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 34.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Superb [2020-2023] comes in 2 variants. Skoda Superb [2020-2023]'s top variant is L&K AT.

    Sportline AT
    31.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    L&K AT
    34.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage15.1 kmpl
    Engine1984.0 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    SunroofYes
    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Mileage

    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Superb [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 15.1 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Sportline AT comes with a 66 litres fuel tank.

    Sportline AT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    15.1

    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] News

    Skoda has relaunched the Superb sedan in India equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
    Skoda Superb returns to India with updated engine and new features. Check price
    3 Apr 2024
    The third generation Skoda Superb is all set to make a comeback albeit with ADAS as standard, and a higher price tag
    Previous gen Skoda Superb to be re-launched in India on April 3
    29 Mar 2024
    Toyota Motor and Skoda are expected to kickstart April with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV and new generation Superb sedan in India.
    Toyota Taisor to Skoda Superb: Cars expected to launch in India in April
    29 Mar 2024
    The new Skoda Superb will be manufactured in Slovakia instead of the Czech Republic.
    2024 Skoda Superb unveiled to the world, boasts of 'clever' updates
    3 Nov 2023
    Upon launch, the new Skoda Superb will revise its competition with rivals like the Toyota Camry, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Audi A4.
    Fourth-generation Skoda Superb sedan to break cover today. What to expect?
    2 Nov 2023
    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] related Videos

    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
    India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
    6 Oct 2023
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] FAQs

    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Superb [2020-2023] was Rs. 31.99-34.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Skoda Superb [2020-2023] was L&K AT with the last recorded price of Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Skoda Superb [2020-2023] was a 5 Seater Sedan.

