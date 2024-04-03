Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Specifications

Skoda Superb [2020-2023] comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 15.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Superb [2020-2023] measures 4,869 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,841 mm. The ground clearance of Superb [2020-2023] is 156. A five-seat model, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less