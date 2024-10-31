Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Tumkur starts from Rs. 49.69 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Tumkur starts from Rs. 49.69 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Tumkur for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Tumkur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Tumkur, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Tumkur and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Tumkur. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 49.69 Lakhs