Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Shimoga starts from Rs. 49.69 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Shimoga for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Shimoga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Shimoga, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Shimoga and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Shimoga. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 49.69 Lakhs