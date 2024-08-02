HT Auto
4 out of 5
Skoda Kodiaq Font Left Side
Skoda Kodiaq Left Side View
Skoda Kodiaq Rear Left View
Skoda Kodiaq Rear View
Skoda Kodiaq Dashboard
Skoda Kodiaq Open Tank
4 out of 5
40.49 - 43.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Salem
Kodiaq Price in Salem

Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Salem starts from Rs. 40.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kodiaq top variant goes up to Rs. 43.33 Lakhs in Salem.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Kodiaq Style₹ 40.49 Lakhs
Skoda Kodiaq Sportline₹ 41.63 Lakhs
Skoda Kodiaq L&K₹ 43.33 Lakhs
...Read More

Skoda Kodiaq Variant Wise Price List in Salem

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Style
₹40.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,99,000
RTO
3,82,900
Insurance
1,66,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Salem)
40,48,783
Sportline
₹41.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
L&K
₹43.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Skoda Kodiaq Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

29.02 - 35.94 Lakhs
Lexus UX

Lexus UX

40 Lakhs Onwards
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

38.8 - 43.87 Lakhs
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

35.17 Lakhs
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

29.9 - 39.83 Lakhs
Popular Skoda Cars

Skoda Kodiaq News

Nissan Motor has launched the 2024 X-Trail SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others.
Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq: Price comparison
2 Aug 2024
Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Auto news recap, July 21: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be lighter, Skoda Kodiaq gets discount & others
22 Jul 2024
Skoda Kodiaq SUV is available for a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 lakh, till July 24.
Skoda Kodiaq SUV gets a 2.5 lakh discount; offer valid for a limited period
21 Jul 2024
Skoda's India-bound SUV Kodiaq 2024 has secured five-star safety rating at the recently conducted crash test held by Euro NCAP.
Skoda Kodiaq 2024, set for India launch, secures five-star safety rating
12 Jul 2024
Skoda is all set to launch the new Kodiaq SUV in India early next year. The Czech auto giant will also bring back the Octavia sedan to India later this year.
Octavia all set for India return this year, Skoda confirms new Kodiaq in 2025
9 Jul 2024
Skoda Kodiaq Videos

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
6 Oct 2023
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has made a comeback to the Indian market with a BS 6-compliant 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review
18 Jan 2022
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV launched: Price, features, spec explained
10 Jan 2022
Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
28 Feb 2024
Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
1 Feb 2024
