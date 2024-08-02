Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Karur starts from Rs. 49.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Karur starts from Rs. 49.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Karur for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Karur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Karur, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Karur and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Karur. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 49.61 Lakhs