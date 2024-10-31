Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 46.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 46.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Rohtak for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Rohtak includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Rohtak, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Rohtak and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Rohtak. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 46.06 Lakhs