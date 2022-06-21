Home > New Cars > Skoda > Kodiaq > Skoda Kodiaq On Road Price in Raipur

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Style

1984 cc | 188 bhp |

₹ 34.99 Lakhs
Specifications Features
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Turbocharged Petrol Engine
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
12.78 kmpl
Driving Range
741 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Torsion Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and three transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18
Width
1882 mm
Length
4699 mm
Height
1665 mm
Wheelbase
2791 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
270 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
58 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Skoda Kodiaq
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Skoda has launched the 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV at a starting price of 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India Read More

