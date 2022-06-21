Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Cornering Headlights
Active
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Display
Touch-screen Display
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Interior Colours
Stone Beige / Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes