Skoda Kodiaq On Road Price in Sikar

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
40.49 - 43.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sikar
Kodiaq Price in Sikar

Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Sikar starts from Rs. 46.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Kodiaq L&K₹ 46.06 Lakhs
Read More

Skoda Kodiaq Variant Wise Price List in Sikar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
L&K
₹46.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,99,000
RTO
4,24,900
Insurance
1,81,316
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Sikar)
46,05,716
EMI@98,995/mo
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Skoda Kodiaq News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 30: Tata Punch lineup rejigged, new-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS debuts
31 Oct 2024
The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq RS gets a power bump of 20 bhp over the first-generation version. The 2.0-litre TSI motor produces 261 bhp and 400 Nm
New-gen Skoda Kodiaq RS revealed with 261 bhp, 231 kmph top speed
30 Oct 2024
Nissan Motor has launched the 2024 X-Trail SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others.
Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq: Price comparison
2 Aug 2024
Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Auto news recap, July 21: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be lighter, Skoda Kodiaq gets discount & others
22 Jul 2024
Skoda Kodiaq SUV is available for a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 lakh, till July 24.
Skoda Kodiaq SUV gets a 2.5 lakh discount; offer valid for a limited period
21 Jul 2024
View all
 Skoda Kodiaq News

Skoda Kodiaq Videos

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
6 Oct 2023
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has made a comeback to the Indian market with a BS 6-compliant 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review
18 Jan 2022
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV launched: Price, features, spec explained
10 Jan 2022
The Kylaq will be Skoda's second SUV developed and manufactured for the Indian buyers after the Kushaq. It is the first time that the Czech carmaker will venture in the highly competitive sub-compact segment with this upcoming model to test the waters dominated by Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others. Skoda will unveil the Kylaq SUV on November 6 and is expected to launch by early next year.
Skoda Kylaq: How the upcoming SUV is different from its rivals like Nexon, Brezza?
15 Oct 2024
Skoda Elroq has been launched globally at a price of 33,000 euros, which roughly translates to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.63 lakh.. It offers up to 560 kms of range on a single charge.
India-bound Skoda Elroq electric SUV launched: Check range, features and specs
2 Oct 2024
View all
 

Skoda Kodiaq FAQs

The on-road price of Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Sikar is Rs. 46.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Sikar amount to Rs. 4.25 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Kodiaq in Sikar is Rs. 93,387.
The insurance charges for Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Sikar are Rs. 1.81 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Skoda Kodiaq L&K in Sikar includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 39.99 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 4.25 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 1.81 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 46.06 Lakhs.

