Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Belgaum starts from Rs. 49.69 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Belgaum starts from Rs. 49.69 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Belgaum for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Belgaum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Belgaum, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Belgaum and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Belgaum. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 49.69 Lakhs