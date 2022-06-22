No Variant Available

Gloster is the biggest and most luxurious SUV from MG Motor stable in India. Powered by a twin turbo 2.0 litre diesel engine, it will make its debut in the premium SUV segment with the company taking aim at the likes of BMW with it. To be made available in six and seven-seat configurations, the Gloster has a mammoth physical presence and a tech-loaded cabin with a segment-first 12.3 inch infotainment screen. MG boasts it will also be the country's first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV. With four terrain modes and 4X4 available, Gloster manages to tackle a wide variety of road conditions, all while Glo its occupants safe courtesy a plethora of safety features.