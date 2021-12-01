Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 49.54 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 53.99 Lakhs in Ranchi.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and the most priced model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender.
Toyota Fortuner Legender dealers and showrooms in Ranchi for best offers.
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price breakup in Ranchi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Ranchi, Audi Q3 which starts at Rs. 44.89 Lakhs in Ranchi and Lexus UX starting at Rs. 40 Lakhs in Ranchi.
Variants On-Road Price Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 49.54 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 53.99 Lakhs
