What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in Ernakulam? In Ernakulam, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls 600 4MATIC will be Rs 51,55,100.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in Ernakulam? The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls 600 4MATIC in Ernakulam is Rs 9,42,471.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in Ernakulam? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls base variant in Ernakulam: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,43,10,000, RTO - Rs. 51,55,100, Insurance - Rs. 9,42,471, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Gls in ##cityName## is Rs. 3,04,08,071.

