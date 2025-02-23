Launched in Jun 2023
Category Average: 2996.0 - 4395.0 cc
G-Class: 2925.0 - 3982.0 cc
Category Average: 21.67 kmpl
G-Class: 6.1 kmpl
Category Average: 535.03 bhp
G-Class: 326.0 - 577.0 bhp
The iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class, also known as the "G-Wagen," continues to make headlines since its inception in 1979. Recently, it celebrated a significant milestone of 400,000 units manufactured, a testament to its timeless appeal and engineering excellence. The G-Class is revered not only for its rugged performance but also for its luxury features, striking design, and advanced technologies. Mercedes-Benz has successfully positioned the G-Class as a symbol of status and versatility, making it a favourite among off-road enthusiasts and luxury buyers alike. In response to growing demand, the brand is now venturing into electrification, ensuring that this legendary model is future-ready while maintaining its rich heritage.
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered at a price range of ₹2.55 crore to ₹4.0 crore (ex-showroom) in India. This pricing reflects the luxury lifestyle that the vehicle embodies and the exceptional engineering that goes into each model. Different variants cater to diverse preferences and budgets, ensuring that there's a G-Class tailored for everyone who aspires to own a piece of automotive history.
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 was launched in India in October 2024, retaining its characteristic design and shape. While the new model looks quite identical to the outgoing version, it packs improvements in tech to remain at the top of its game and comes with key changes to set it apart.
The G-Class lineup boasts several impressive variants, each designed to meet distinctive needs and preferences. G 350d 4MATIC – Priced at ₹1.62 Cr, this variant is engineered for those who seek a balance between luxury and off-road capability. 2. G 63 AMG 4MATIC – With a price tag of ₹2.42 Cr, this variant flashes a dynamic performance thanks to its robust AMG specifications, making it ideal for thrill-seekers.3. G 400 d AMG Line – At ₹2.55 Cr, this model offers a heightened experience with its sophisticated design and enhanced comfort features.4. Adventure Edition – Also priced at ₹2.55 Cr, this edition is tailored for adventure enthusiasts, combining rugged utility with luxury.5. AMG G 63 – At ₹3.60 Cr, this powerhouse delivers an exhilarating driving experience with its high-performance engine and sophisticated luxury.6. AMG G 63 Grand Edition – The most exclusive variant priced at ₹4.0 Cr, this edition epitomizes luxury, performance, and prestige.
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is renowned for its distinctive boxy silhouette and robust design language. Its exterior features muscular lines, a bold front grille, and high ground clearance, making it instantly recognisable. The vehicle’s strong presence is accentuated by LED headlights and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. Available in an array of elegant colour options, including sophisticated matte finishes, the G-Class offers a level of customisation that appeals to luxury clients. Whether parked in the city or traversing rugged terrains, the design of the G-Class ensures that it stands out in any environment.
Inside the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, luxury meets modern design. The spacious cabin is adorned with high-quality materials, including leather upholstery and premium wood inlays. The layout is thoughtfully designed to enhance driver and passenger comfort; supportive seats and ample legroom create an inviting atmosphere. Mercedes-Benz has incorporated cutting-edge technology into the G-Class, featuring an advanced infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, voice control, and navigation features. Bluetooth and smartphone integration capabilities further enhance connectivity, providing a seamless user experience on the go. Noteworthy details like ambient lighting and premium sound systems enrich the cabin ambience, making every journey pleasurable.
In terms of fuel efficiency, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class does not prioritise economy due to its powerful engines designed for performance. However, the G 350d 4MATIC variant is known to offer a respectable mileage of approximately 12–15 kmpl under optimal driving conditions. The other variants, especially the AMG models, may have slightly lower fuel efficiency figures due to their high-performance engines. Buyers seeking an exhilarating performance should balance their expectations on fuel economy with the thrilling drive experience that the G-Class promises.
Safety is paramount in the G-Class design, reflecting Mercedes-Benz's commitment to providing peace of mind to its drivers and passengers. The G-Class is equipped with multiple airbags, advanced traction and stability control systems, and a robust body structure designed to absorb impact during collisions. Notable safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and blind-spot monitoring, ensuring that drivers remain aware of their surroundings at all times.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|6.1 kmpl
|Engine
|2925-3882 cc
|Max Speed
|210 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
