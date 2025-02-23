G-ClassPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Front Left Side
View all Images

MERCEDES-BENZ G-Class

Launched in Jun 2023

4.0
₹2.55 - 4 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
G-Class Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2996.0 - 4395.0 cc

G-Class: 2925.0 - 3982.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.67 kmpl

G-Class: 6.1 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 535.03 bhp

G-Class: 326.0 - 577.0 bhp

About Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Latest Update

  • Mercedes-Benz planning a junior G-Class, fresh teaser hints Maruti Suzuki Jimny lookalike. Here's launch timeline…
  • Mercedes G 580 India launch soon. What to expect from the electric G-Class SUV?

    • Latest Updates on Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with G-Class.
    VS
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Lexus LX
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    Steering Wheel
    Front Left Side
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Variants
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and goes up to ₹ 4 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz G-Class Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Diesel
    Petrol
    Automatic
    4 Variants Available
    G 400 d AMG Line₹2.55 Cr*
    2925 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Auto Steering
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Adventure Edition₹2.55 Cr*
    2925 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Auto Steering
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    AMG G 63₹3.6 Cr*
    3982 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Auto Steering
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    AMG G 63 Grand Edition₹4 Cr*
    3982 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Auto Steering
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Images

    12 images
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Colours

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Obsidian black metallic
    Selenite grey metallic
    Rubellite red
    Polar white
    Brilliant blue metallic
    Mojave silver
    Iridium silver metallic

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage6.1 kmpl
    Engine2925-3882 cc
    Max Speed210 kmph
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    SunroofYes
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class comparison with similar cars

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Lexus LX
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Lotus Eletre
    BMW XM
    Land Rover Range Rover
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    ₹2.82 Cr*
    ₹3 Cr*
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    ₹2.6 Cr*
    ₹2.4 Cr*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.0
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    10
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Power
    577 bhp
    Power
    304 bhp
    Power
    587 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    483 bhp
    Power
    394 bhp
    Torque
    850 Nm
    Torque
    700 Nm
    Torque
    1164 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    650 Nm
    Torque
    550 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    241 mm
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    250 mm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    4817 mm
    Length
    5100 mm
    Length
    4863 mm
    Length
    5103 mm
    Length
    5110 mm
    Length
    5252 mm
    Height
    1969 mm
    Height
    1895 mm
    Height
    1983 mm
    Height
    1630 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Height
    1870 mm
    Width
    1931 mm
    Width
    1990 mm
    Width
    2187 mm
    Width
    2135 mm
    Width
    2210 mm
    Width
    2209 mm
    Turning Radius
    6.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.25 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    480 litres
    Boot Space
    174 litres
    Boot Space
    620 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    527 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Currently viewingG-Class vs LXG-Class vs G-Class with EQ PowerG-Class vs EletreG-Class vs XMG-Class vs Range Rover
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Mileage

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz G-Class's petrol variant is 6.1 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 Grand Edition comes with a 100 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    AMG G 63 Grand Edition
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    6.1 kmpl

    Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Silver Arrow Automobiles
    50 – B, The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
    +91 - 9540200500
    Global Star
    Green Park, A-3, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
    +91 - 9319292202
    T & T Motors
    Ga-2,Block B-1, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Near Excel Motors, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 9654252588
    See All Mercedes-Benz Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class EMI

    Select Variant:
    G 400 d AMG Line
    2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹ 2.55 Cr*
    Select Variant
    G 400 d AMG Line
    2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    Adventure Edition
    2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹2.55 Cr*
    AMG G 63
    3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹3.6 Cr*
    AMG G 63 Grand Edition
    220 kmph | 610 km
    ₹4 Cr*
    EMI ₹463795.77/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

