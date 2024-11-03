What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Thane? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus in Thane is Rs 1,20,01,289.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Thane? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus in Thane is Rs 13,76,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Thane? The Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus's insurance charges in Thane are Rs 4,24,789.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Thane? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Thane: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,02,00,000, RTO - Rs. 13,76,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,24,789, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,20,01,289.

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 is the Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC Plus, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,20,01,289 in Thane.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53? Mercedes-Benz Amg E53's on-road price in Thane starts at Rs. 1,20,01,289 and rises to Rs. 1,20,01,289. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.