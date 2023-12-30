What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Navi Mumbai? In Navi Mumbai, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC is Rs 67,93,822.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Navi Mumbai? The Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will have RTO charges of Rs 7,66,326 in Navi Mumbai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Navi Mumbai? In Navi Mumbai, the insurance charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine 4MATIC will be Rs 2,66,496.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Navi Mumbai? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Navi Mumbai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,60,000, RTO - Rs. 7,66,326, Insurance - Rs. 2,66,496, FASTag - Rs. 1,000, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in ##cityName## as Rs. 67,93,822 .

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine is the Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC, which costs Rs. 67,93,822 on the road in Navi Mumbai.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg A35 Limousine in Navi Mumbai starts at Rs. 67,93,822 and goes upto Rs. 67,93,822. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.