What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Mandya? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Mandya is Rs. 10.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Mandya? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Mandya amount to Rs. 1.39 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Mandya? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Mandya is Rs. 18,230.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx in Mandya? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Mandya are Rs. 29,662, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.