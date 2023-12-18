HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Left Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Celerio

Launched in Oct 2017

4.5
2 Reviews
₹5.37 - 7.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Celerio Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Celerio: 998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 25.6 kmpl

Celerio: 25.17-34.43 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 70.13 bhp

Celerio: 56.0 - 66.0 bhp

View all Celerio Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Latest Update

  • 2025 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The popular small hatchback now comes with added safety but at what cost?
  • Auto recap, Feb 10: Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets six airbags, Baleno price hiked, Ola Roadster X's ambition in India…

    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Celerio.
    VS
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Side Mirror Body
    Taillight
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Grille
    Gear Shifter
    Front Fog Lamp
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio price starts at ₹ 5.37 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 7.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    CNG
    Manual
    Automatic
    8 Variants Available
    LXi₹5.37 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi₹5.83 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi₹6.12 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi AMT₹6.29 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi AMT₹6.57 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zxi Plus₹6.59 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi CNG₹6.74 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zxi Plus AMT₹7.04 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Images

    16 images
    View All Celerio Images

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Arctic white
    Glistening grey
    Speedy blue
    Caffeine brown
    Pearl midnight black
    Silky silver
    Fire red

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications and Features

    Body TypeHatchback
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage25.17-34.43 kmpl
    Engine998 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    View all Celerio specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Tata Tiago
    Renault Kwid
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Tata Tiago NRG
    ₹5.37 Lakhs*
    ₹5.54 Lakhs*
    ₹4.26 Lakhs*
    ₹3.99 Lakhs*
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    ₹5.84 Lakhs*
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    66 bhp
    Power
    81 bhp
    Power
    56 bhp
    Power
    56 bhp
    Power
    74 bhp
    Power
    67 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    84 bhp
    Torque
    89 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    82.1 Nm
    Torque
    82.1 Nm
    Torque
    96.5 Nm
    Torque
    91 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    168 mm
    Ground Clearance
    184 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Length
    3695 mm
    Length
    3655 mm
    Length
    3565 mm
    Length
    3530 mm
    Length
    3765 mm
    Length
    3731 mm
    Length
    3700 mm
    Length
    3802 mm
    Height
    1555 mm
    Height
    1675 mm
    Height
    1567 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1535 mm
    Height
    1474 mm
    Height
    1595 mm
    Height
    1537 mm
    Width
    1655 mm
    Width
    1620 mm
    Width
    1520 mm
    Width
    1490 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1579 mm
    Width
    1690 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.7 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.7
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    313 litres
    Boot Space
    341 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    279 litres
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingCelerio vs Wagon RCelerio vs S-PressoCelerio vs Alto K10Celerio vs TiagoCelerio vs KwidCelerio vs IgnisCelerio vs Tiago NRG
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Celerio's petrol variant is 21.63 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    LXi
    VXi
    ZXi
    VXi AMT
    ZXi AMT
    Zxi Plus
    VXi CNG
    Zxi Plus AMT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    21.63

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Videos

    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio review: Younger than ever before
    18 Dec 2023
    Maruti Celerio 2021: Pros and Cons
    4 Dec 2021
    How Maruti Celerio became India's most fuel efficient petrol car
    23 Nov 2021
    Maruti bets big with new Celerio, India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car
    11 Nov 2021
    Maruti Celerio 2021: First Look
    10 Nov 2021

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio EMI

    Select Variant:
    LXi
    757.05
    ₹ 5.37 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    LXi
    757.05
    ₹5.37 Lakhs*
    VXi
    757.05
    ₹5.83 Lakhs*
    ZXi
    757.05
    ₹6.12 Lakhs*
    VXi AMT
    757.05
    ₹6.29 Lakhs*
    ZXi AMT
    757.05
    ₹6.57 Lakhs*
    Zxi Plus
    799 Km
    ₹6.59 Lakhs*
    VXi CNG
    1828.2
    ₹6.74 Lakhs*
    Zxi Plus AMT
    832 Km
    ₹7.04 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹9182.57/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    1
    The best car ever
    Offers the best looks at a reasonable price with better mileage. Comes in various colors and stands out compared to other cars. Celerio power is impressive.By: Yashh (Feb 20, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Family Car
    Owned this vehicle for 5 years and found the best car in this price range with best mileage and provide complete package for a family car.By: Nishant Sharma (Jun 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Expert Review

    3.5 out of 5

    Did you know that Maruti Suzuki Celerio was first launched in 2014? Did you know that Maruti has sold nearly six lakh units of Celerio in the past seven years? Did you know that despite being a prolific seller, Celerio is still not the top sales chart buster from Maruti? Well, when a car has siblings like the Alto, WagonR, Swift and Dzire, there has to be enough - and constant  - family pressure to perform and perform better. Say hello then to the all-new 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, a car that builds on its own strengths while trying to find a newer connect with a younger audience.

    The latest Celerio makes a long list of promises, most of which are specifically oriented towards positioning it as a viable option for the young, first-time car-buying audience. Whether it is the radical change to the exterior visual profile or the dynamic updates to the dash, this here is definitely a younger version of the outgoing model. And yet, the claim of being the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India is likely to transcend artificial lines like age and appeal to most in current times of record fuel prices.

