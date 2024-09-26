HT Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus On Road Price in Porbandar

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Porbandar
Bolero Neo Plus Price in Porbandar

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Porbandar starts from Rs. 12.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 14.12 Lakhs in Porbandar.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4₹ 12.91 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10₹ 14.12 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Variant Wise Price List in Porbandar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P4
₹12.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,39,000
RTO
76,340
Insurance
75,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Porbandar)
12,91,215
EMI@27,753/mo
P10
₹14.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Nexon Price in Porbandar
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
XUV 3XO Price in Porbandar
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Onwards
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
Sonet Price in Porbandar
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
Bolero Price in Porbandar
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs
Venue Price in Porbandar

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra News

Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N SUVs, known for their ability to tackle tough roads, will offer a difficult toss-up for customers looking to buy a proper 4X4 off-road vehicle.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Scorpio-N: Which 4X4 SUV is a better choice for off-roading?
26 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 25: Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices out, MG Hector & Astor SUVs get special editions
26 Sept 2024
Karnataka government has proposed a reduction of road tax and registration charges for strong hybrid vehicles alongside offering other incentives to EV makers in the state.
Hybrid and electric vehicles to be more affordable in this Indian state. Know more
26 Sept 2024
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor was the first subcompact crossover from the carmaker and is a rebranded iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.73 lakh, it remains as one of the most affordable models from the carmaker.
Thinking of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor? Here are five alternatives to consider
25 Sept 2024
The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants are available from the mid-spec MX5 trim onwards and only with the diesel engine
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices revealed. Here's how much you have to pay for adventure…
25 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Mahindra Videos

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.99 - 14.59 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

13.5 - 15.5 Lakhs
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2024

BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Kia Carnival 2024

Kia Carnival 2024

35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

80 Lakhs Exp. Price
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
