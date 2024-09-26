Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Kalyan starts from Rs. 13.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 15.16 Lakhs in Kalyan. The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Kalyan starts from Rs. 13.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 15.16 Lakhs in Kalyan. The lowest price model is Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 and the most priced model is Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10. Visit your nearest Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus dealers and showrooms in Kalyan for best offers. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price breakup in Kalyan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is mainly compared to Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Kalyan, Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Kalyan and Honda HR-V starting at Rs. 14 Lakhs in Kalyan. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 ₹ 13.86 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 ₹ 15.16 Lakhs