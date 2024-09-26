Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Balasore starts from Rs. 13.36 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 14.61 Lakhs in Balasore.
The
The lowest price model is Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 and the most priced model is Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus dealers and showrooms in Balasore for best offers.
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price breakup in Balasore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is mainly compared to Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Balasore, Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Balasore and Honda HR-V starting at Rs. 14 Lakhs in Balasore.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 ₹ 13.36 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 ₹ 14.61 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
