Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus On Road Price in Alappuzha

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Alappuzha
Bolero Neo Plus Price in Alappuzha

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Alappuzha starts from Rs. 13.92 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 15.23 Lakhs in Alappuzha.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4₹ 13.92 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10₹ 15.23 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Variant Wise Price List in Alappuzha

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P4
₹13.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,39,000
RTO
1,78,850
Insurance
74,137
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Alappuzha)
13,92,487
EMI@29,930/mo
P10
₹15.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra News

Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 23: Mahindra XUV 3XO & Hyundai Exter debut in South Africa, LML patents Star electric scooter design
24 Sept 2024
South Africa has become the first country outside of India to get the Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV. It has been launched with several tweaks and engine options.
Made in India Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV launched in South Africa with these changes
23 Sept 2024
The Skoda Kylaq will underpin the Skoda-VW’s MQB A0 IN platform
Skoda Kylaq SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, to be unveiled in India on November 6
23 Sept 2024
The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
From Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Here are top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar
18 Sept 2024
Various brands have helped establish India as the global hub for small and entry-level vehicles, segments which comprise the bulk of sales in the South African domestic market. | FILE PHOTO: A traffic congestion is pictured during the morning peak hour in Johannesburg.
India becomes South African automotive industry’s top country for vehicle imports
17 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Mahindra Videos

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
View all
 

