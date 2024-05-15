Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Kottayam starts from Rs. 13.92 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 15.23 Lakhs in Kottayam. The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Kottayam starts from Rs. 13.92 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 15.23 Lakhs in Kottayam. The lowest price model is Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 and the most priced model is Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10. Visit your nearest Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus dealers and showrooms in Kottayam for best offers. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price breakup in Kottayam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Kottayam, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Kottayam and Mahindra XUV500 2024 starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Kottayam. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 ₹ 13.92 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 ₹ 15.23 Lakhs