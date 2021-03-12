Home > Landrover > Defender > Landrover Defender On Road Price in Banda

Landrover Defender On Road Price in Banda

Land Rover Defender Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Defender 90

₹ 84.84 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

Ex Showroom Price
7,398,000
RTO
768,800
Insurance
316,738
On-Road Price
8,483,538
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,50,005*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
790.3 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.93 kmpl
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
255 / 70 R18
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral link
Front Suspension
Independent multi-link with double wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 70 R18
Ground Clearance
225 mm
Length
4583 mm
Wheelbase
2587 mm
Kerb Weight
2140 kg
Height
1974 mm
Width
2008 mm
Bootspace
297 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
88.5 litres
Defender 90 S

₹ 88.7 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

Defender 110

₹ 91.62 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

Defender 90 SE

₹ 91.62 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

Defender 110 S

₹ 95.77 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

Defender 90 HSE

₹ 96.39 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

Defender 90 First Edition

₹ 97.21 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

Defender 110 SE

₹ 99.5 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

Defender 110 First Edition

₹ 1.03 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

Defender 110 HSE

₹ 1.04 Lakhs On-Road Price in Banda

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

