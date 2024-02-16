What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Solan? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Solan is Rs 59,71,653.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Solan? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 2,18,025 in Solan.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Solan? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Solan is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Solan? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Solan: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 2,18,025, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in ##cityName## is Rs. 59,71,653.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 64,00,643 on the road in Solan.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Solan starts at Rs. 59,71,653 and rises to Rs. 64,00,643. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.