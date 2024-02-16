What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Kota? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Kota is Rs 62,64,948.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Kota? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 5,11,320 in Kota.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Kota? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Kota is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Kota? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Kota: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 5,11,320, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in Kota is Rs. 62,64,948.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Kota starts at Rs. 62,64,948 and rises to Rs. 67,15,138. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.