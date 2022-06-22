Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)