Volvo XC90 On Road Price in Indore

88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Indore
XC90 Price in Indore

Volvo XC90 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.01 Crore. The on road price for Volvo XC90 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Crore in Indore.

Variants | On-Road Price
Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription | ₹ 1.01 Crore
Volvo XC90 Recharge | ₹ 1.09 Crore
...Read More

Volvo XC90 Variant Wise Price List in Indore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
D5 Inscription
₹1.01 Crore*On-Road Price
1969 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,90,000
RTO
8,50,100
Insurance
3,64,606
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Indore
1,01,05,206
EMI@2,17,200/mo
Recharge
₹1.09 Crore*On-Road Price
1969 cc
Automatic
View breakup

Volvo XC90 Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr
Defender Price in Indore
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
X5 Price in Indore
UPCOMING
BMW X8

BMW X8

1 - 1.2 Cr
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Indore
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

1.05 - 1.09 Cr
GLS Price in Indore
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Discovery Price in Indore

Popular Volvo Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Volvo Cars

    Volvo XC90 News

    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
    Volvo XC40 mild hybrid SUV was launched in India last year at a starting price of ₹43.20 lakh ex-showroom.
    Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
    22 Feb 2023
    Volvo EX90 will be the all-electric version of the XC90 SUV.
    This is why Volvo christened XC90 EV as EX90. Know here
    2 Oct 2022
    Volvo EX90 will be the all-electric version of the XC90 SUV. This will be the second ICE model from the Swedish carmaker after the XC40 to get an all-electric makeover.
    Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever
    27 Sept 2022
    Volvo EX90 will be the all-electric version of the XC90 SUV. This will be the second ICE model from the Swedish carmaker after the XC40 to get an all-electric makeover.
    Volvo confirms EX90, electric version of XC90, for debut in November
    22 Sept 2022
     Volvo XC90 News

    Volvo XC90 Videos

    Volvo has unveiled its Concept Recharge EV, which previews the design direction of Volvo's all-electric cars in coming days.
    Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
    1 Jul 2021
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
    Volvo EX90 makes debut: First Look
    10 Nov 2022
    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    Volvo XC90 FAQs

    In Indore, the on-road price of the Volvo Xc90 D5 Inscription is Rs 1,01,05,206.
    The Volvo Xc90 D5 Inscription will have RTO charges of Rs 8,50,100 in Indore.
    The insurance Charges for the Volvo Xc90 D5 Inscription in Indore is Rs 3,64,606.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Volvo Xc90 in Indore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 88,90,000, RTO - Rs. 8,50,100, Insurance - Rs. 3,64,606, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Volvo Xc90 in Indore is Rs. 1,01,05,206.
    The top model of the Volvo Xc90 is the Volvo Recharge, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,08,82,349 in Indore.
    The on-road price of Volvo Xc90 in Indore starts at Rs. 1,01,05,206 and goes upto Rs. 1,08,82,349. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
    EMI for base variant of Volvo Xc90 in Indore will be Rs. 2,04,897. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

