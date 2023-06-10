Hyundai Venue N Line on road price in Kalpetta starts from Rs. 14.33 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Venue N Line top variant goes up to Rs. 15.66 Lakhs in Kalpetta. The Hyundai Venue N Line on road price in Kalpetta starts from Rs. 14.33 Lakhs. The on road price for Hyundai Venue N Line top variant goes up to Rs. 15.66 Lakhs in Kalpetta. The lowest price model is Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT and the most priced model is Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone. Visit your nearest Hyundai Venue N Line dealers and showrooms in Kalpetta for best offers. Hyundai Venue N Line on road price breakup in Kalpetta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT ₹ 14.33 Lakhs Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT Dual Tone ₹ 14.50 Lakhs Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT ₹ 15.48 Lakhs Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone ₹ 15.66 Lakhs