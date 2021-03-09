Home > Hyundai > I20 > Hyundai I20 On Road Price in Gorakhpur

Hyundai I20 On Road Price in Gorakhpur


Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 Variant wise Price, specifications and features

i20 Magna 1.2 MT

₹ 7.75 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

Ex Showroom Price
679,900
RTO
59,392
Insurance
35,934
On-Road Price
775,226
Specifications Features
Engine Type
1.2 l Kappa
Driving Range
753 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.35 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm
Height
1505 mm
Width
1775 mm
Bootspace
311 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
i20 Sportz 1.2 MT

₹ 8.63 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹ 8.81 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Magna 1.5 MT Diesel

₹ 9.31 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT

₹ 9.76 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta 1.2 MT

₹ 9.87 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT Dual Tone

₹ 9.92 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Sportz 1.0 Turbo IMT

₹ 9.92 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹ 10.04 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Sportz 1.0 Turbo IMT Dual Tone

₹ 10.08 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Sportz 1.5 MT Diesel

₹ 10.2 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Sportz 1.5 MT Diesel Dual Tone

₹ 10.37 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT

₹ 10.43 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone

₹ 10.59 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta 1.2 IVT

₹ 10.98 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta 1.2 IVT Dual Tone

₹ 11.15 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta 1.0 Turbo IMT

₹ 11.14 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta 1.0 Turbo IMT Dual Tone

₹ 11.51 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta (O) 1.5 MT Diesel

₹ 12.2 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta 1.0 Turbo DCT

₹ 12.21 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta (O) 1.5 MT Diesel Dual Tone

₹ 12.37 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

₹ 12.38 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT

₹ 12.84 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

i20 Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

₹ 12.96 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

HT Verdict On I20

The 2020 Hyundai i20 has been given stylish makeover on the outside and a lot many new features in the cabin. Its premium offerings in the hatchback segment make it a solid proposition but its rather expensive price structure may put off budget buyers.

