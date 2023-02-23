BMW X5 M on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 2.32 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW X5 M on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 2.32 Crore. Visit your nearest BMW X5 M dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. BMW X5 M on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW X5 M is mainly compared to Land Rover Range Rover Sport which starts at Rs. 1.64 Cr in New Delhi and Audi RS Q8 starting at Rs. 2.07 Cr in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price BMW X5 M Competition ₹ 2.32 Crore