BMW X3 on road price in Ambattur starts from Rs. 69.39 Lakhs.
The on road price for BMW X3 top variant goes up to Rs. 77.71 Lakhs in Ambattur.
BMW X3 comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX and the most priced model is BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line.
The BMW X3 on road price in Ambattur for 1995.0 cc to 1998.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 69.39 - 77.71 Lakhs.
BMW X3 on road price breakup in Ambattur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW X3 is mainly compared to Audi Q5 which starts at Rs. 59.22 Lakhs in Ambattur, Jeep Wrangler which starts at Rs. 53.9 Lakhs in Ambattur and Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024 starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Ambattur.
Variants On-Road Price BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX ₹ 69.39 Lakhs BMW X3 xDrive 30i Luxury Line ₹ 76.04 Lakhs BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line ₹ 77.71 Lakhs
