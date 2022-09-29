What is the on-road price of BMW M8 in Ludhiana? The BMW M8 Coupe is priced on the road at Rs 2,42,75,379 in Ludhiana.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW M8 in Ludhiana? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the BMW M8 in Ludhiana: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,18,00,000, RTO - Rs. 16,23,470, Insurance - Rs. 8,48,409, FASTag - Rs. 3,500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the BMW M8 in Ludhiana is Rs. 2,42,75,379.

