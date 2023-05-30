Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW 6 Series GT on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 80.54 Lakhs.
The on road price for BMW 6 Series GT top variant goes up to Rs. 94.62 Lakhs in Nagpur.
BMW 6 Series GT comes with a
BMW 6 Series GT comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport and the most priced model is BMW 6 Series GT 630d M Sport.
The BMW 6 Series GT on road price in Nagpur for 1995.0 to 2993.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 80.54 - 94.62 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW 6 Series GT dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers.
BMW 6 Series GT on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW 6 Series GT is mainly compared to Audi A6 which starts at Rs. 54.42 Lakhs in Nagpur, BMW 5 Series which starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs in Nagpur and BMW 5 Series 2024 starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in Nagpur.
Variants On-Road Price BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport ₹ 80.54 Lakhs BMW 6 Series GT 620d Luxury Line ₹ 83.69 Lakhs BMW 6 Series GT 630d M Sport ₹ 94.62 Lakhs
