Zaeden PlusPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

ZELO Zaeden Plus Black Colour

₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1803
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Zaeden Plus Black Colour

Black
Red
Black

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Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26

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Zelo Zaeden Plus Images

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