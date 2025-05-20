hamburger icon
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure On Road Price in Bhagalpur

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Right Side View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front Right View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Left Side View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Left View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front Left View
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front View
2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bhagalpur
Adventure Price in

Bhagalpur

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure on road price in Bhagalpur starts from Rs. 2.58 Lakhs.

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Variant Wise Price List in

Bhagalpur
Adventure Gloss-Glacier White

₹2.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
334 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,22,942
RTO
22,294
Insurance
12,439
On-Road Price in Patna
(Price not available in Bhagalpur)
2,57,675
EMI@5,538/mo
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure FAQs

The on-road price of Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Gloss-Glacier White in Bhagalpur is Rs. 2.58 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Gloss-Glacier White in Bhagalpur amount to Rs. 22,294, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure in Bhagalpur is Rs. 5,225.
The insurance charges for Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Gloss-Glacier White in Bhagalpur are Rs. 12,439, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

