What is the on-road price of Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure in Bhagalpur? The on-road price of Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Gloss-Glacier White in Bhagalpur is Rs. 2.58 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure in Bhagalpur? The RTO charges for Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Gloss-Glacier White in Bhagalpur amount to Rs. 22,294, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure in Bhagalpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure in Bhagalpur is Rs. 5,225.