HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yezdi Adventure Features In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan Prevue. Check It Out

Yezdi Adventure features in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan prevue. Check it out

Actor Shah Rukh Khan released the prevue for his upcoming action flick Jawan on July 10, 2023, and the movie's first look has been received with thunderous applause online. The prevue promises a stunning star cast, breathtaking action and over-the-top sequences. For petrolheads, it will feature some action scenes involving motorcycles with the Yezdi Adventure doing some heavy lifting.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2023, 12:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
SRK's upcoming flick Jawan features the Yezdi Adventure in some high-octane action stunts (YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)
SRK's upcoming flick Jawan features the Yezdi Adventure in some high-octane action stunts

The Yezdi Adventure makes two blink-and-miss appearances in the prevue of the movie. In the first scene at 1.29s, the Adventure bikes are seen creating a formation which will likely lead up to the larger action sequence. The second frame comes in at 1.34s with the motorcycle going airborne.

Also Read : 2023 Yezdi Adventure: 5 things to know

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
₹ 2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
₹ 1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
₹ 2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure
₹ 21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Priced from 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India) onwards, the Yezdi Adventure is a tourer from the company’s range also comprising models like the Scrambler and Roadster. The bike draws power from a 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 29.8 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike weighs 198 kg (kerb) with a seat height of 815 mm. The Yezdi Adventure rides on 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 320 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The tourer uses a 21-inch front and 17-inch spoked wheel setup.

SRK and Yezdi

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be SRK’s first on-screen pairing with Yezdi motorcycles. The actor was previously seen riding a Yezdi in the movie ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ released in 1994. It now comes a full circle with Jawan with both the actor and the motorcycle brand reinventing themselves in recent years.

Jawan is slated to release on September 7 this year across the world
Jawan is slated to release on September 7 this year across the world (YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)
Jawan is slated to release on September 7 this year across the world
Jawan is slated to release on September 7 this year across the world (YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is the actor’s second project this year after the very successful Pathaan. The movie is slated to release on September 7, 2023, worldwide, and will star actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani among others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Atlee. Jawan promises to be a high-octane commercial potboiler appealing to the masses.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: Jawan Yezdi Adventure Yezdi Jawan prevue Shah Rukh Khan

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.